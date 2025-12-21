The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced Sweet Nutrition Limited, makers of Mr Chef, as the official food seasoning partner for the National Teams. According to an official statement made available to TVC News on Sunday, the fast-growing food seasoning company was approved following an ag...

According to an official statement made available to TVC News on Sunday, the fast-growing food seasoning company was approved following an agreement reached by the NFF and the company a few days ago.

The statement reads, “The partnership underscores Sweet Nutrition Limited’s commitment to supporting Nigerian football and bolstering the Super Eagles as they compete at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Morocco from 21st December 2025 – 18th January 2026.

“As the official seasoning partner, Mr Chef will align closely with the national team’s journey, celebrating nourishment, togetherness and the shared passion of millions of Nigerian football fans.”

Commenting on the announcement, RoopKumar Venkatesh, Head of Marketing of Sweet Nutrition Limited, said, “We are proud to partner with the Nigeria Football Federation and stand behind the Super Eagles at the AFCON.”

NFF’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Mrs Alizor Chuks, echoed the sentiments of Venkatesh, saying Mr Chef is renowned for being a trusted football seasoning product and will put good seasoning into the Super Eagles’ campaign for a fourth continental crown.

Speaking on the partnership, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, noted that the collaboration reflects a shared vision of excellence and national pride.

Sanusi said, “The Super Eagles represent resilience, unity, and ambition—values that strongly align with Sweet Nutrition Limited and the Mr Chef brand. We are delighted to welcome them as an official partner as we head to the Africa Cup of Nations finals.”

Through this partnership, Sweet Nutrition Limited will engage fans with compelling storytelling around food, culture, and football, while reinforcing its support for the Super Eagles during Africa’s biggest footballing moments.

Kumar Venkataraman, the company’s Managing Director, added that “Mr Chef is a proudly Nigerian brand, and this partnership reflects our belief in supporting national excellence and moments that unite Nigerians everywhere.”

The collaboration will feature integrated visibility across NFF platforms and AFCON-related communications, bringing fans closer to the team while celebrating the spirit of Nigerian football.

While wishing the Super Eagles a successful outing at the AFCON in Morocco, NFF stated that it looks forward to a rewarding partnership with Sweet Nutrition Limited.