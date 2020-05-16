The Nigeria Football Coaches Association have frowned at the bribery allegations levelled against National team coaches by Former Super Eagles Players.

The Association in a statement signed by it’s President, Ladan Bosso threatened to take legal actions against perpetrators of malicious allegations against Local Coaches without evidence.

It added that persons making such accusations should be willing to mention names involved in their claims, without destroying the reputation and integrity of Nigerian Coaches, who are committed stakeholders in the country’s football development.

Former Super Eagles players, Chinedu Obasi and Brown Ideye have reportedly blamed their omission from Nigeria’s 2014 World Cup squad on allegations of bribery involving former coach, Stephen Keshi.