United States of America newly-elected Democratic Senator from Georgia, John Ossoff, has expressed his gratitude to Nigerians and other Africans in the Diaspora who helped in his campaign.

Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue with a nearly 25,000-vote margin, or 0.56 per cent of the entire votes, with 98 per cent of the expected votes counted, NBC and ABC projected.

His win, after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a parallel runoff election on Tuesday, has given both parties 50 seats each in the Senate.

This leaves the decision of the Senate in the case of a tie with the Vice President, who is the ceremonial head of the Congress.

Ossoff was seen in a viral video thanking some Nigerian-American health care workers group in Georgia.

He said: “Thank you to the Nigerian-American health care workers group.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know some of you over the last few months.

“Thank you for all your support.

“I want to recognise in particular my friend, Dr. Stanley Okoro, who has brought so many of us together.

“I want to thank Ufor, Eric, Atunwanya, Segun, Adeina, Edafe, Sojie and Tunji.

“All of the Nigerian-American and African diaspora members in the community who have helped get people out to the polls to win in Georgia.

“We have the opportunity now to win the Senate majority and we have the capability to enact legislation that will help the people.

“But it is all going to turn out here in Georgia.