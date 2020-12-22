Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, has said the newly introduced restrictions on religious gatherings announced by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 are in no way an attempt to deny churches of offerings and tithes.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday placed a limit on the number of persons allowed at such gatherings and others.

The PTF through the chairman, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also said that the use of face masks will be enforced.

“Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“Limit all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50 per cent capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement, Onochie described the decision as a matter of life and death.

According to her, “this is not an evil government trying to take the joy off of Christmas.

“It’s not a way of denying church leaders their offerings and tithes.

It’s not the government denying us the opportunity of seeing our families whom we have not seen for a while.

“This is not about Islam versus Christianity. Coronavirus has no religion,” she concluded.