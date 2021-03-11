The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has warned that under no circumstances should a customer be placed on estimated billing on account of the failure of a power distribution company to install a replacement meter.

The commission warns that DISCOs must desist from such acts henceforth, following complaints from customers.

This directive is contained in a document by the commission on Structured Replacement of Faulty/Obsolete End-Use Customer Meters.

NERC says it started receiving complaints from metered end-use customers in the fourth quarter of 2020 that they had been served meter replacement notices by Discos.

It says the customers complained that the meters were not inspected by the Discos prior to the issuance of the replacement notices.

The commission however ruled that Discos should grant priority to the metering of unmetered customers under the National Mass Metering Programme.

The council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has completed its demutualisation process which began 19 years ago.

The final process which got approvals from the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission was announced on Wednesday.