The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Adesoji Adesugba has warned officials of the agency against violations of financial regulations and inappropriate financial dealings.

The Managing Director said that he would not tolerate tampering with financial regulation and corruptive activities in procurement and financial management departments.

Mr Adesugba warned that he will strictly enforce extant rules and financial regulations.

According to him, there will be no breaching of due process in procurement and other financial transactions under his watch.