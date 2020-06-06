The Nigeria Export Promotion Council has partnered Free On Board Global Logistics Limited for cargo export to the United Kingdom, European Union Countries and the United States in a proactive measure to save the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the crash in oil price.

This initiative in collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and Export Action Group is already serving as a relief to exporters to convey their products to these destinations.

The Chief Executive Officer of FOB Logistics, Jimmy Adebakin, confirmed that ‘We have moved cumulatively in excess of 60tonnes of Nigerian non-perishable foods, Yam, indomie, garri, fish, vegetables to London with the support of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and the Nigeria Export forum’.

Adebakin added, ‘Some products that need urgent shipment within three days, are moved by air, while items like crops are moved by sea and we are seeing a huge demand in soya beans’

Meanwhile, Nigerian Export Promotion Council and Free on Board Global Logistics Limited have jointly introduced Special Discounted Airfreight Services from Lagos International Airport to London Heathrow Airport and transhipment road haulage services to 27 EU countries.

The CEO of FOB, Jimmy Adebakin, described it as a wonderful opportunity for individuals and corporations to start earning income in US Dollars by exporting much needed Nigerian Non Oil products.

The NEPC under the leadership of Segun Awolowo, has been championing the course of zero reliance on oil and has signed partnerships with many organisations who have keyed into the diversification agenda of the federal government.