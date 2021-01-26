The National Examinations Council has announced new date for the conduct of its 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for external candidates.

The Council also said candidates who missed out in some papers in the 2020 school-based SSCE as a result of #ENDSARS protest will join external candidates to write the exam.

A statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Divisions of NECO, Azeez Sani said the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on 1st February, and end on 3rd March ,2021 will now start on Monday 8th February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March, 2021.

All candidates are advised to access the revised examination time table on the council’s website.