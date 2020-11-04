The National Economic Council committee on public engagements in furtherance of the resolution of an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council last week, the Ad-Hoc Committee set up to engage with youths, civil society organizations, and different strands of leadership across the nation in the wake of the recent protests have swung into action

At a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Committee decided to promptly embark on a two-pronged engagement process: Zonal and State-based respectively.

For the State-based engagements, each of the 36 State Governors and FCT Minister would meet with the leadership and representatives of the identified groups in their States whcih will then be followed by the zonal interactions where the Vice President and members of the Committee will feature.

The engagements according to a release signed by Laolu Akande will not only include youth groups but also traditional, religious and political leaders. Civil society groups would also be involved as well as opinion moulders like the media.

The interactions would feature issues around employment, social safety nets and national unity and security of lives and properties among others.

The meeting which was attended virtually by all Governors representing each of the 6 geopolitical zones in the country also formally adopted 5 terms of Reference which include engagement of Youths, CSOs, Political, Religious and Traditional leaders on employment and social safety net programmes among other issues, engagement with Security Agencies and develop ways of delivering more control to State Governors who are the Chief Security Officers of their States, recommend effective solutions to the rising divisiveness and propose ways of strengthening national unity among others.

Members of the NEC adhoc committee on public engagement are: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is the Chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor, Northwest, Babagana Umara Zulum – Borno State Governor, Northeast, Abubakar Sani Bello,Niger State Governor, Northcentral, Rotimi Akeredolu,Ondo State Governor, Southwest, Dave Umahi – Ebonyi State Governor, Southeast, Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State Governor, Southsouth.