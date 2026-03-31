He warned of the growing nexus between illicit drug trafficking and terrorism, noting that proceeds from the drug trade have become a major source of funding for extremist groups globally.

“By attacking the drug trade, we are simultaneously starving the engines of terrorism,” he said, describing the phenomenon as a grave threat to global peace and security.

Marwa further disclosed that Nigeria’s strategic location has made it increasingly attractive to international drug trafficking organisations, particularly as enforcement pressure intensifies in Latin America.

He noted that many illicit drugs passing through Nigeria are not meant for local consumption but are transiting to Europe, North America and Asia, underscoring the transnational dimension of the threat.

The NDLEA boss said the workshop presents a critical opportunity to deepen intelligence sharing, enhance joint operations and build a unified front against drug cartels and associated criminal networks.

He affirmed the agency’s readiness to take a leading role in implementing agreed action points, while commending the United States government for its sustained support.

According to him, the outcome of the workshop will include a clearly defined framework for cooperation, anchored on synchronised intelligence, coordinated tactics and shared strategic objectives.

“This partnership is not merely symbolic—it is operational, practical and results-oriented,” he added.

In her remarks, the US-DEA Country Attaché in Nigeria, Ms Daphne Morrison, commended the NDLEA for its recent achievements, including record seizures, arrests and convictions.

She described the workshop as a demonstration of a united front against transnational criminal organisations seeking to exploit Nigeria as a drug trafficking hub.

“This workshop is not merely a meeting—it is a declaration of our unified stand against transnational criminal organisations,” Morrison said.

She emphasised the need for enhanced intelligence sharing, strengthened joint operations and continuous training to equip NDLEA personnel to tackle increasingly complex drug-related crimes.

Morrison added that the partnership between both agencies is rooted in shared responsibility and collective action, urging participants to develop practical and innovative strategies to safeguard communities in both countries.

The workshop is expected to produce a comprehensive roadmap to guide joint counter-narcotics operations between Nigeria and the United States over the coming year.