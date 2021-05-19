The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has intercepted a container containing 4,996,200 tramadol capsules weighing 2,498.2 kilogrammes at the Onne port in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, as part of its efforts to block access and availability of illicit substances.

On Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel conducted a joint examination on a container labeled MRKU 0764717, which had previously been on the Agency’s watch list.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old Muntari Hamidu has been arrested in Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state with 13 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 166kg. This is just as 35-year-old Sani Musa was nabbed with16.1kg of skunk at Ngurore, Yola South LGA of the state. Both were arrested on Sunday 16th May, 2021.

On the same day, a team of NDLEA operatives from Ondo State Command also arrested one James Godspower with 36.5kg of cannabis sativa in Faloye, Ogbese, Akure North LGA of Ondo State.

Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, lauded the renewed synergy between the Agency and other security agencies in its operations, even as he commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Port Command, as well as those of Adamawa and Ondo state Commands, for their resilience and commitment to work, while charging them to remain vigilant.