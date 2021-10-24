NDLEA intercepts 2,060kg of illicit drugs at Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Kano airports, arrests another fake soldier

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted over 2,060 kilograms of assorted drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, tramadol, and rohypnol, in operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos as well as Ondo, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, and some courier companies.

On October 6 and 15, respectively, two consignments of heroin measuring 4.40kg and 550grams were intercepted at the MMIA’s cargo facility in Ikeja. The first was detected inside bags of granulated sugar and flour on an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft from Johannesburg, South Africa, through Addis Abeba, to Lagos at the airport’s SAHCO import shed. Two suspects were detained for further investigation: Chukwuemeka Ugochukwu, a freight agent who approved the shipment, and Kabiru Aminu, a stock keeper who was to collect the package for further distribution to beneficiaries.

On the 9th of October, one Adeoya Segun Joy, who was supposed to pick up the suitcase from Kabiru Aminu, was apprehended in Ajao estate, while Enahoro Emmanuel Annointing, who was also assaigned to pick up the shipment, was apprehended in Abule-egba area of Lagos. Both of them were following orders from their South African counterparts.

A statement issued by Femi Babalola, Director, Media & Advocacy on Sunday said the second consignment discovered at the SAHCO export shed and concealed in walls of 10 cartons laced with tailoring materials, was heading to Malaysia via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian cargo airline, while a freight forwarding agent, Ekpe Samson Victor was arrested in connection with the illegal export.

Attempts by another freight agent, Igwe Okoye Onwukwe to export two consignments of cannabis to the United Kingdom have been foiled by NDLEA operatives. The first attempt was made on October 15, when Igwe Okoye Onwukwe presented a carton of 16.55kg cannabis for export to UK at the NAHCO export shed where he was promptly arrested. Curiously, another consignment of 15.85kg cannabis also heading to UK and intercepted on 20th October, was traced to Onwukwe as the owner even while still undergoing investigation in custody.

In Ondo state, two persons; Uchenna Obodo Ali, 22, and Tochukwu Eno, 20, were arrested with 302kg of cannabis when operatives raided a warehouse in Emure forest, Owo LGA on Friday 22nd October.

Mohammed Haruna, 45, was arrested in Kano with 10,161 sachets of Tramadol and Rohypnol pills and capsules while transporting them on a bus for distribution. Abiodun Ademoya, a suspected fake soldier from Akure south in Ondo state, was caught in Zaria with 11.6 kg of cannabis.

Also in Plateau, operatives apprehended a Yola-bound mass transit bus, with registration number FKY 341 ZA, belonging to Gombe Express, on the Jos-Abuja Road, within Riyom LGA. Ahmad Musa Musa, 32, was discovered in possession of 22 compressed Cannabis Sativa pellets weighing a total of 15kg packed inside a black bag.

In a most audacious move, a nursing mother, 35-year-old Mariam Drissu was arrested at the Edo state Command headquarters of the Agency on Thursday 21st October while trying to smuggle drugs into the cell for a suspect in custody. Officers on duty had while searching the food brought by Mariam for her relation in custody discovered two cups of “Loud” cannabis weighing 13grams buried inside the food (akpu) meant for the suspect in custody.

In the same vein, officers of the Edo State Command also on Thursday raided a Cannabis farm measuring 3.210691 hectares, in Ayegunle forest, Akoko Edo area of the state, destroyed the plantation and evacuated 100 bags of harvested cannabis weighing 1,639kg, while a suspect, Samuel Ochonogor was arrested in the forest with 66.7kg of cannabis.

At some courier companies in Lagos, over 4.5kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in palm fruit tins, artwork, bottles of cashew nuts, auto spare parts, and picture frame going to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Qatar were intercepted by operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI, of the Agency.

Commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Ondo, Edo, Kano, Kaduna and Plateau Commands as well as DOGI, for their resilience and tenacity, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) urged them and others across the country to continue to keep their eyes on the goal until all the drug cartels in the country are totally dismantled.