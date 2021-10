Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday paid a visit to the Abolongo Correctional Centre to assess the facility, which was recently attacked by gunmen.

The governor while speaking with newsmen asked Nigerians to disregard rumours making the rounds that high profile criminals were whisked away by the gunmen

He said investigations are still ongoing to bring back the inmates who escaped from the prison.

There have been reports that some high profile criminals were taken away by the gunmen.