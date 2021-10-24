Breaking News

FAAN deploys new equipment at Abuja, Lagos airports to improve safety

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has announced the deployment of new safety equipment at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA, and Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

This was disclosed by FAAN Aviation Security Services Director, Usman Sadiq, during an interview with journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the equipment include screening machines, IED vapour detectors and hand-held scanners.

The director, who indicated that some airport sectors had been automated, also stated that the Federal Executive Council, had approved the deployment of K9, which were the canine dogs.

He stated that FAAN has completed the supply of weaponry to its employees in order to cover regions that would not normally be covered without such protective equipment.

The director assured that all international airports will be fully protected in terms of security very soon.

According to him, a lot has been covered about the arrival of the new terminals built by China Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC.

Mr Sadiq, who added that the Federal Government had authorized the installation of CCTV cameras at nearly all airports, went on to declare that the aviation security agency was now searching for gaps that needed total coverage.

