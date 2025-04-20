The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 2.8 kilograms of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, concealed in a parcel from the United States.

In a statement, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed additional seizures, including 557.2kg of skunk, 5.6kg of methamphetamine, and 29.8 grams of heroin, during a raid on a residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on 16th April.

Four suspects—Sarimiye Suwa Kurtis (46), Roland Prosper (34), Sarimiye Tare Paul (45), and Fidelis Ugbesla (46)—were arrested in the operation.

Other Key Busts: Saudi-Bound Cocaine Hidden in Religious Books: On 15th April, NDLEA officers at a Lagos courier firm uncovered 500 grams of cocaine stashed inside 20 religious books destined for Saudi Arabia.

1,100kg of Skunk in Lagos: A delivery van driver, Ismail Abdullahi, was arrested in Surulere on 17th April with the large consignment.

Kaduna Tramadol Seizure: On 18th April, operatives raided a hideout in Zaria, recovering 31,950 pills of tramadol and diazepam; suspect Ike Ani (30) was apprehended.

Kano Arrests: Muhammad Mohammed (22), caught on 13th April with 277 pentazocine injections taped to his body en route to Katsina.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdulaziz (43), arrested same day in Nasarawa, Kano, with 30kg of skunk.

Babafemi reaffirmed the NDLEA’s intensified crackdown on drug trafficking networks across Nigeria.