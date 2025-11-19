A drug trafficking network has been disrupted in Kogi State following a coordinated operation jointly executed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Kogi State Government. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives intercepted a large consignment of illicit drugs concealed in ...

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives intercepted a large consignment of illicit drugs concealed in a truck moving through the state. Although the identity of the drug kingpin and the final destination of the consignment remain undisclosed, authoritative sources confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Video and photographic evidence show the moment the intercepted truck and the illicit substances were secured by operatives.

An NDLEA official, who spoke under anonymity, described the operation as “a breakthrough”, stressing that the agency’s success was boosted by strong support from the Kogi State Government.

Confirming the development, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, commended the NDLEA for its relentless efforts, noting that the agency will brief the press with detailed findings at the conclusion of investigations.

“It is true, and we celebrate this breakthrough. The Kogi State Command of the NDLEA is working tirelessly to ensure the state doesn’t become a transit corridor for illicit drugs.

“The Agency will provide full details when investigations are concluded. We commend their cooperation in the fight against drug abuse. This achievement is also crucial for preventing crime, as drugs remain the major driver of criminal activities,” he said.

The latest interception reinforces Kogi State’s strengthened stance against drug trafficking and its commitment to supporting security agencies in the fight against illicit drugs and related criminality.