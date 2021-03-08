Operatives of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested Hassan Bishi Taiwo with three parcels of cocaine concealed in a false bottom created in his suitcase.

NDLEA operatives also intercepted narcotics billed for US, China, UAE; recovers cocaine, heroin in monarch’s palace.

This was contained in statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

The statement, preliminary investigations revealed that Hassan who was intercepted at the E-Arrival hall of the MMIA at the weekend upon arrival on board Ethiopian airlines at 1:30pm Friday, has been plying the illicit trade through the middle east routes for sometime.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the Agency, Ahmadu Garba, “the suspect came in to Nigeria through Addis-Ababa but he actually travelled to Addis-Ababa from Abuja. Upon a thorough search, we discovered another ticket on him while our findings also show that he has been plying his criminal trade through some Middle East countries.”

In a related development, operatives of the Anambra state Command of the Agency have recovered 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroine concealed in the palace of a prominent traditional ruler in the state.

“Investigations are on-going to unravel how the illicit drugs were hidden in the palace and the palace security guards are helping in tracing the dealer behind the consignment”, Muhammadu Misbahu Idris, the Anambra state Commander of the NDLEA stated.

In the same vein, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grammes of unaccompanied cocaine going to the United Arab Emirates and concealed inside the walls of packed cartons containing clothes. The operatives also intercepted in another courier firm one kilogramme of cannabis concealed in cream bottles going to UAE while 500grammes of ketamine hidden in artefacts and going to the US was also recovered from the same company in Lagos. Equally, another 480grammes of unaccompanied methamphetamine going to China was recovered from the same courier company.