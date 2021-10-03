NDLEA arrests fake soldier with drugs, intercepts walkie-talkie sets, ammunition, ATM, simcards for bandits

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a suspected fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, while transporting drugs, ammunition, and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna.

The duo were arrested on Friday by an NDLEA patrol squad near the Gwagwalada expressway in Abuja. Items recovered include 21 RLA 7.45mm ammo concealed in a water bottle, 16 packs of new two-way radio (Walkie talkie), four army coloured head masks, a wallet with an army ID card, 1USD, 2 FCMB, 1 First Bank, 1 Ecobank, 1 UBA, 1 Skye Bank ATM cards, and cannabis sativa; tablets of tramadol; three MTN, two 9mobile and one airtel simcards packs; one iPhone 12 pro; one Samsung A31; and one Nokia phones; seven NA pass letters; five handbags and one bagco bag containing personal belongings, as well as a gallon of palm oil.

They indicated that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano, while Hayatu Galadima claimed to be a Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan.

A statement released on Sunday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the suspects may have had contact with bandits in the North West and were possibly transporting ammunition and two-way radios to bandits who are currently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna states, according to preliminary investigation.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, has directed the FCT Command of the Agency, which made the arrest, to hand over the suspects to the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency, which had previously placed the two men on its watch list for further investigation.

In Rivers state, a final year student of Fine Arts and Design, University of Port Harcourt, Mario Okiwelu has been arrested for importing from the US five variants of liquid cannabis weighing 49.6grams. He was arrested through controlled delivery along with his accomplice, Precious Awuse on Monday 27th Sept, 2021 around NIPOST area, Port Harcourt.

Similarly, narcotic officers attached to some courier firms in Lagos have seized various sizes of illicit drugs, including 40 grams of cocaine hidden in a University of Uyo degree certificate bound for Australia; 280 grams of cannabis hidden in body cream bottles bound for Cyprus; 400 grams of tramadol tucked in plastic bottles bound for Australia; and 1 kilogram of methamphetamine hidden in a bottle bound for Australia.

Attempts by some traffickers to also import into Nigeria 20 cartons of khat weighing 126.900 kilograms through the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, were thwarted and the consignment seized. Similarly, on Wednesday 29th Sept, one Ibrahim Kale Sulyman was arrested during cargo search operations at SAHCO export shed and sachets of tramadol weighing 76grams concealed inside black soap heading to Dubai, UAE, recovered from him.

In Kaduna, operatives arrested a widow, Aliya Idris on Saturday 25th September in the house of a wanted drug dealer, Shamsu Boda at Joji road, Tudun Wada Zaria. She was arrested during an operation at Shamsu Boda’s house. Found in her possession were 30 bottles of cough syrup with codeine and 20 sachets of rophynol with gross weight of 4.2kg and 77.5 grams respectively.

In raids across Lagos state on Wednesday, 29th Sept, at least two drug dealers were arrested and over 1,213.2kg drugs seized.

At Ikosi, Ketu, Kosofe L.G.A, 22-year-old Peter Prosper Onome from Isoko, Delta State was arrested with 442 grams of different types of drugs including: 426 grams of Cannabis Sativa; 15 grams of Colorado; 6 grams of Cocaine; 4 grams of Rohypnol and 1 gram of Methamphetamine. In Lekki, one Justin Clement, from Michika, Adamawa State was arrested with 500 grams of Cannabis Sativa. Also on the same day, officers of the Lagos Command of the Agency raided another notorious hideout in Petti, Lagos Island where they recovered an abandoned 1,213.2kg of Cannabis Sativa.

In his response, Gen. Marwa commended officers and soldiers from the Agency’s FCT, Rivers, DOGI, MMIA, Kaduna, and Lagos Commands for exceptional performance in their respective areas of responsibility over the last week. He charged them, as well as their colleagues in other commands, to be watchful and demonstrate the new NDLEA’s spirit and commitment.