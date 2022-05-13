Soldier arrested for Selling live ammunition to Bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army has Arrested a Serving Soldier selling ammunition to Bandits in Zamfara State.

The suspect was arrested by Military Police on Wednesday around Galadi village in Shinkafi local government area of the state

A reliable source who pleaded annoynimity told TVC News that the Soldier has confessed to the crime

During interrogation he says he sell each of 7.62mm special ammunition for one thousand naira to terrorists

He was arrested with one thousand live ammunition set to deliver to terrorists for one Million Naira.