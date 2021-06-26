The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Sokoto State command says the agency has arrested a total number of eighty three substance abuse suspects, and rehabilitate forty five persons in the last six month.

NDLEA Commander in Sokoto , Abdull Abdullahi revealed this at a press conference to commemorate the International Day Against drug Abuse and illicit drugs trafficking .

He says in the period under review the command has also made seizure of 51.688 kilograms of cannabis, 8.891 kilograms of psychotropic substance and 3.21 litres of codeine syrup.

Mr. Abdullahi says the command is working to achieve the goals of the new Nation Drug Control Master Plan 2021-2025 as unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as committed to the standard policy and practice guidelines for the NDLEA counselors.

He says this year’s theme for the International day against drug Abuse ‘share facts on drugs: save lives is a pointer to the fact that factual information is key in the fight against controlled substances.

Advertisement

According to him, facts are the vital cogs of evidence based prevention, treatment and care interventions and other pertinent strategies that shape the global poise to the illicit drug phenomenon.

He says the intensification of efforts against the menace of illicit drugs reminds the public of the important roles traditional institutions, parents, and community and religious leaders have to play so as to ensure healthy living and a safer community in a balanced environment.

He solicited for public engagement to end the ugly trend of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, while appreciating the state government support to the command.