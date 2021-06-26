Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has directed the immediate suspension of ACTED, an international Non-Governmental Organization following discovery that the humanitarian organisation was using a hotel in Maiduguri for training some persons on shooting.

Zulum’s spokesman, Isa Gusau who announced the Governor’s directive noted that the French iNGO was found using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel located off circular road in Maiduguri.

Isa Gusau explained that residents near the hotel had reported to officials of sounds of gunshots from the hotel, following which government officials reported the matter to GRA Divisional Police Headquarters which oversees the hotel’s location.

The statement added that pending outcome of police investigation the state Governor directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State.