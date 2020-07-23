The House of Representatives has resolved to Institute legal proceedings against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for failing to publish names and other details of Its members purported to have benefitted from the NDDC Contracts.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said at Thursday plenary, that the Minister has yet to reply to or publish the details so requested in line with the 48 hours given to him to substantiate his allegation with proof.

He described the Minister’s silence to the request for the publication of affected names as an affront on the parliament.