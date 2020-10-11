The National Consultative Front has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to work to sustain the tempo of the peaceful and credible election as witnessed in the #Ondodecides2020 governorship election in Ondo state.

The front which deployed over 300 observers said the measures put in place by the election management body, INEC, to ensure the election went smoothly were a marked improvement that should be sustained.

In a statement jointly signed by Labour leader, Issa Aremu, activist politician, Tanko Yunusa, Ernest Ofoye, Adesola Ogunleye, and Olabisi Adu, the NCFront commended the good people of Ondo State for the overall civility and resilience demonstrated during the voting process and their patience throughout the voting and counting process.

The election observation team called for the tempo to be maintained in the current election and subsequent ones.

The NCFront Situation Room urged all stakeholders to continue to conduct themselves peacefully to ensure the conducive atmosphere recorded so far is sustained while also calling on the security operatives to be vigilant in mitigating incidences of electoral violence which normally characterizes the collation process.

It called on INEC to ensure the remaining phases of the election process proceed in a transparent manner.

The Front Observation Mission, which stormed Ondo with a firm resolve to be vigilant about cases of electoral violence and vote-buying and selling affirms that the just concluded Ondo State Governorship Elections has been an improvement on the Edo 2020 electoral process and therefore wishes to commend INEC and other key stakeholders, especially the Nigerian Press for ensuring substantial peace and credibility in the Ondo 2020 as we also like to admonish political actors and supporters to shun any act capable of discrediting and derailing the final outcome of the Elections.

The NCFront also tasked the winner of the keenly contested Elections to be magnanimous in victory by extending hands of fellowship to his fellow contestants in the interest of a united and stable Ondo State.

It also frowned at the failure of voters to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol as announced by INEC and called for an improvement on the incidence of failure of the smart card readers in some polling units.