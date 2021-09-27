NCFront announces intervention summit on Electoral Reforms

The NCFront is convening a non partisan, all political stakeholders emergency National Summit on Electoral Reforms on October 1st in Abuja to commemorate the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria

The National Intervention Summit according to a Statement signed by Tanko Yunusa, head media is also billed to launch of a formidable National electoral alliance and Coalition of all like minded Political Stakeholders, Leaders of thought, Civil Society and Labour Leaders across sectional divide to mobilise Nigerians and pressurize the Nigerian government to adopt electronic transmission of election results for the 2023 elections

The event according to the Statement will be co chaired by Prof Attahiru Jega, Former INEC Chair and Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Former President of CLO and NBA, who will both give Opening Remarks on the Theme: Restoring the Credibility of Nigerian Democracy and Legitimacy of the Nigerian State: The Imperative For the adoption of Electronic Transmission of Election Results in Nigeria

The National Summit is also expected to receive Keynotes and Good will messages from invited Statesmen, like minded Serving and Former Governors and Key Leaders of the Nigerian Civil Society and Labour Movement among others

The staatement reads in part ‘Universally, election is a major plank of Democracy and if any electoral process is susceptible to rigging and malpractices then such democracy loses its credibility and sanctity. It is for this reason that we as leaders of conscience are quite worried that elections in Nigeria have been riddled with malpractices and rigging since the inception of the present civilian rule in Nigeria, thereby making majority of Nigerian citizens to loose faith in the Nigerian democracy as well as the Nigerian State leading to appathy and sabotage.

The unfortunate flaws and pitfalls of the Nigeria electoral system have greatly eroded the legitimacy of the Nigerian State to the extent that seemingly elected governments are presently contending with different forms of political instability, insecurity and sabotage orchestrated by the governed, having failed to provide good governance and dividends of democracy for the majority of the citizens, owing to crisis of stolen mandate and inept leadership foisted by rigged elections. However, our investigations and national consultations have revealed that one major factor and alibi for electoral malpractices and rigging in Nigeria is the manual/physical transfer of election results in Nigeria, which is archaic, problematic and prone to abuse and infractions.

Consequently, Stakeholders across party divides and sectional lines, including the elections management body, INEC have come to a Consensus that the country is ripe and due for electronic transmission of election results to overcome at least 50% of the basis for electoral malpractices in Nigeria. But some powerful lawmakers in the National Assembly and their sponsors, who are the greatest beneficiaries of the current manipulable election results transfer mode, have decided to constitute a barrier to yearnings and aspirations of majority of Nigerians for the country to adopt electronic transmission of election results for the 2023 elections.

The event will be attended by Other prominent Nigerians, Statesmen and members of the Civil Society.