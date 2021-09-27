Breaking News

Gunmen allegedly Attack APC, APGA members in Anambra

Latest Breaking News About Anambra State: Gunmen allegedly attack APC, APGA members in Anambra Anambra Gunmen Attack

Gunmen have allegedly killed a ward chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuemeka Nwokenagu, in Nnobi, near Nnewi, Anambra State.

Other persons including vigilante members, who were reportedly killed and vehicles set ablaze during the attack which occurred at Afor -Nnobi, Idemili South local government area of the state.

One of the vehicles burnt by the hoodlums belonged to Dr Nelson Omenugha, the son of Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha.

Similarly, Gunmen invaded a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State, allegedly killed one person injured many others.

The APC State Chapter secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo who confirmed the incident said the incident led to the demise of a member and other citizens hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of Police,Tony OLOFU has detailed police crack team to investigate the incidents.

Anambra state is preparing to elect a successor of Governor Willie Obiano come 6th if November, residents are hoping the attacks should be discouraged not to deter people from participating in the voting exercise.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigeria marks three years since last reported case of wild polio – WHO

TVCN
Aug 22, 2019

Nigeria marked three years free of endemic wild polio on Wednesday with health officials (more…)

Curbing Domestic Violence

TVCN
Jan 29, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeVPoldhL2s&t=3s

Hallowed Chambers: Dissecting the two years of the 9th Assembly

TVCN
Jun 21, 2021

This edition of #HallowedChambers dissects the performance of the ninth Assembly in the last two years…

Kaduna state govt. launches 32-year infrastructure development plan

TVCN
Apr 6, 2018

A two-day annual investment summit has ended in Kaduna, with the state government launching a thirty-two…

TVC News Special Reports

Ondo federal lawmaker praises Buhari, Oshiomhole’s dedication to APC

17 Sep 2018 11.52 am

A member of the House of Representatives…

Continue reading

PGF DG urges APC caretaker committee not to shift party convention again

05 Apr 2021 6.12 pm

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress…

Continue reading

APC ‘ll deliver, says Edo north leader

09 Jan 2017 12.30 am

Edo North leader in the All Progressives…

Continue reading