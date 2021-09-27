Gunmen allegedly Attack APC, APGA members in Anambra

Gunmen have allegedly killed a ward chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuemeka Nwokenagu, in Nnobi, near Nnewi, Anambra State.

Other persons including vigilante members, who were reportedly killed and vehicles set ablaze during the attack which occurred at Afor -Nnobi, Idemili South local government area of the state.

One of the vehicles burnt by the hoodlums belonged to Dr Nelson Omenugha, the son of Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha.

Similarly, Gunmen invaded a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State, allegedly killed one person injured many others.

The APC State Chapter secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo who confirmed the incident said the incident led to the demise of a member and other citizens hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of Police,Tony OLOFU has detailed police crack team to investigate the incidents.

Anambra state is preparing to elect a successor of Governor Willie Obiano come 6th if November, residents are hoping the attacks should be discouraged not to deter people from participating in the voting exercise.