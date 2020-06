The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network.

In a tweet shared on its handle, NCDC stated that the launch of the new Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 in Nigeria to 29.

Molecular Laboratories in Kwara & Gombe states were also said to be almost completed.