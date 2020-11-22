The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed the launch of the COVID-19 blog site.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in an interview with the media on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to him, creating a blog was pertinent for process documentation and informing the public alongside.

“We cannot handle future public health emergencies without applying lessons learned from the current pandemic.

“This is why documenting #COVID19NigeriaStories is important,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to log on to – covid19blog.ncdc.gov.ng – to read about the people behind the response.

He stressed that many sectors have worked with great coordination to develop and implement Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

“The #COVID-19NigeriaStories explores different state-level responses to COVID-19. It is interesting to learn how different states are responding toward tackling the pandemic,” he explained.

Dr Ihekweazu said the blog documentation project was being handled by Nigeria Health Watch, with support from Ford Foundation.

Nigeria, like other nations, have been confronted with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With confirmed cases exceeding 66,000 as of November 22, 2020, the country has recorded 61,884 recoveries.

According to NCDC, the country has recorded 1,166 deaths so far while active cases have climbed to 3,178.