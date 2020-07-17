Officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority have arrived Sultan Abubakar III international Airport Sokoto for the final phase of inspection before the commencement of operation at the airport.

The officials were expected on Wednesday 15th of July 2020, but could not make it to the Airport until today.

They are presently carrying out inspection of various markings and signs pointing to the prescribed COVID-19 protocol