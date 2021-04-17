The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has approved commercial flight operations at the Bayelsa International Airport.

Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu made this known after the final inspection of the facility In Yenagoa, the state capital.

Receiving the license for operations, Governor Douye Diri commended the Minister for Aviation, the Director General of NCAA and other regulatory agencies for their recommendations that led to the issuance of the license.

Facilities inspected at the airport include the weather observatory stations, control Tower, fire station, fourteen hydrons by the runway, amongst others.

With the median flight touching down at the runway in 2019, getting the operational license had ensured that the state government met the requirements that was needed.