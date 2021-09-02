Breaking News

NBET names Eko DISCO as highest remitter in June 2021

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading  has named the EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) as the highest remitter in the June 2021 Electricity Market Payment received for grid distributed electricity in the Nigerian Power Sector.

NBET is the administrator of the national power pool and the financial flow in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), the company’s goal is to ensure efficient transactions in the Nigerian Power Sector, and support its6 growth and viability.

The NBET implements the Minimum Remittance Order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to all DISCOS, which sets the minimum percentage payment each DISCO is to remit to NBET on a month to month basis.

Although information from NBET shows no DISCO met the 100% mark, however EKEDC came close with a 93.4% remittance.

NBET has continued to deploy strategies and initiatives to enhance the market liquidity in the sector through improving payments to the generation companies, this further supported by it’s power sector reform program and the market discipline committee.

The Head of Corporate Communications Henrietta Ighomrore confirmed that the June 2021 Market Payment has been disbursed to the GENCOS in proportion to their invoice, She stated that NBET is committed to ensuring timely and efficient payment to GENCOS to enable the generators fulfil their obligations and maintain sustainable supply of electricity to the grid.

