The acting Director general of the National Broadcasting Commission has announced that Six months from now, the analogue system will be switched off.

He made this known at the flag-off of the second phase of the DIGITISATION process in Lagos.

Recall that the first phase of the roll out had covered the Federal Capital Territory and the five states of Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara, Osun and Enugu.

The Acting Director General, Armstrong Idachaba, who spoke earlier, noted that with the rollout in Nigeria, a projected 5 thousand NIGERIANS will benefit, in different ways, from this.

Mr. IDACHABA expressed delight at the fact that broadcast stations have been giving massive support to this process.

He, however, appealed to Lagosians to purchase the setup boxes at a cheaper amount in order to enjoy the services therein.