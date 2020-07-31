The American NBA will make its return on Thursday night at the ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in Orlando Florida.

Teams have arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort for training camps with Players tested for COVID-19 and cleared after an initial quarantine period.

22 of the league’s 30 teams will participate in the eight-round of games left for the regular season which would determine the final standings, a playoff series and post-season matches.

Eight teams have been left out to reduce the number of players and officials at the host venue and avoid a bigger risk of coronavirus infection.

Former champions – Golden state warriors and the Cleveland Cavalier are among the teams that failed to make the cut.

All eight teams were selected based on their positions on the Western and Eastern conference tables.

The New Orlean Pelicans will dunk off against the Utah Jazz in the first game of the restart, while the Lakers take on city rivals, Los Angeles Clippers in another contest on an opening day.

The Lakers are top of the Western Conference standings ahead of the Clippers while the Milwaukee Bucks lead the Eastern Conference with defending Champions Toronto Raptors in Second Place.