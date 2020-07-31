President of World football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino is facing a criminal investigation in Switzerland.

A federal prosecutor, Stefan Keller is investigating Infantino after concluding that there were indications of criminal conduct in meetings between the Italian and an official overseeing investigations into football corruption.

This development follows the resignation of Switzerland’s attorney general, Michael Lauber who stepped down after a federal court upheld allegations that he lied about meeting with Infantino.

Lauber investigated the 2015 corruption scandal that led to criminal indictments against some top leaders at FIFA.

The latest investigation is reviewing complaints made against Infantino, Lauber and Rinaldo Arnold, a regional prosecutor who facilitated secret meetings between the FIFA president and the attorney general.