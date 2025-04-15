The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has clarified that no hosting rights fee was paid by the Rivers State Government for the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), contradicting a statement attributed to a State official.

The NBA’s Conference Planning Committee stated that the decision to hold next year’s event in Port Harcourt was made in August 2024 and did not involve a bidding process or any financial obligation tied to hosting rights.

‘The host city does not acquire any special rights, and there was never an agreement that the conference must be held in a particular location,’ the committee said.

Traditionally, the NBA seeks financial support from state governments, corporate bodies, and agencies to offset the high costs of organising the AGC. However, such contributions are strictly voluntary and not linked to hosting privileges.

‘Recent conferences have been supported through sponsorships, partnerships, or unconditional gifts from entities that share our vision,’ the NBA noted. ‘Rivers State’s contribution was a goodwill gesture, not a payment for hosting rights.’

The association reiterated its commitment to delivering a world-class conference and declined further comment on the matter, calling the controversy ‘unnecessary.’

The 2025 AGC is expected to draw thousands of legal professionals to Port Harcourt for the high-profile event.