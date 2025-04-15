AbdulRahman Bello and four others suspected to have murdered a final year student of the Kwara State College of Education,Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal have pleaded not guilty to all the 5-count charge brought against them.

The incident coocured on the 10th of February, this year.

Since the arrest of the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello after the alleged murder of Hafsoh Lawal, the case has attracted a lot of attention.

And finally, AbdulRahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and AbdulRahman Jamiu are here at the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin to answer to the charges preferred against them.

AbdulRahman and the four others are accused of conspiring and causing the death of Hafsoh Lawal and dismembering her body.

They are also accused of conspiring and engaging in the removal of her body parts, draining her blood and being in possession of human parts and blood.

The prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello is solely accused of raping the deceased, an offence punishable under section 283 of the Penal code CAP P4, Laws of Kwara state.

All the five suspects pleaded not guilty.

The Attorney-General and commissioner for justice in Kwara State, Senior Ibrahim leads the prosecution team.

While all the suspects had legal representatives, the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello is represented on a pro bono basis.

In her ruling, Justice Hannah Ajayi, directed that the suspects be remanded at the Oke Kura correctional facility till the 7th of May when the gearing proper will begin.