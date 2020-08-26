An international group, African Network for International Criminal Justice (ANICJ) has asked the Nigerian Bar Association to withdraw the invitation of former Prime Minister of Britain, Mr Tony Blair as a speaker at the 60th Annual General Conference of the association over war crimes.

This is coming as the controversy of the disinvitation of Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir, El-Rufai rages.

ANICJ in a petition to the Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, Professor Konyinsola Ajayi, wants Mr Blair disivited over his role in the United States and Allied Forces invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the killing of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein for possession of weapons of mass destruction.

The conference which begins on Wednesday August 26, 2020 (today) has generated many internal controversies. This petition however adds international dimension to it.