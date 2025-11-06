The Nigerian Navy has reinforced its commitment to maritime safety and anti-crude oil theft operations by rescuing 11 passengers from a boat that was sinking on the Bonny River in Rivers State. According to a statement on Thursday by the Navy’s Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams Aliy...

According to a statement on Thursday by the Navy’s Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams Aliyu, the boat, which departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt en route Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island, developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne.

The statement reads: “On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny rescued 11 passengers from a sinking speedboat along the Bonny River.

“The swift response of the Forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy, and all rescued passengers—six males and five females—were safely taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police for reunification with their families.”