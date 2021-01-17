The Forward Operating Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy in Igbokoda, Ondo State, has intercepted six boats loaded with over 100,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, popularly known as diesel along Ondo/Lagos coastal axis.

The anti-patrol team of the Naval base also arrested twenty-four suspects in connection with the intercepted products.

Parading the suspects and the intercepted boats before journalists, the Commanding Officer of the Base, Captain Shaibu Ahmed said six boats carrying illegally refined crude oil, owned by bunkerers.