Naval personnel have discovered and shut down two illicit oil refinery sites in Warri, Delta State, further curbing crude oil theft in the region.

The achievement was confirmed on Thursday, November 06, by the Navy’s Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams Aliyu, highlighting the service’s ongoing efforts to protect lives at sea and secure Nigeria’s maritime resources.

These operations underscore the Navy’s dual focus on ensuring safety for seafarers and combating illegal oil activities, critical to national security and economic stability.

He said, “On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny rescued 11 passengers from a sinking speedboat along the Bonny River.

“The boat, which departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt en route Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island, developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State.

“The swift response of the Forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy, and all rescued passengers—six males and five females—were safely taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police for reunification with their families.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Navy intensified its anti-crude oil theft operations across the Niger Delta region with the deactivation of many Illegal Refining Sites in four different locations on the same day, Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

“First, personnel of Forward Operating Base Escravos deactivated two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team uncovered and deactivated an illegal refining site containing three cooking ovens, six reservoirs, sacks, jerry cans, and dugout pits filled with stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil around the Bakana and Isaka general areas of Rivers State.

“Similarly, Forward Operating Base Bonny personnel dismantled an active illegal refining site at Eyamba Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, and the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta patrol team deactivated another site at Opumani Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

“These operations underscore the Nigerian Navy’s renewed efforts under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), to ensure maritime safety, protect critical national assets, and promote lawful economic activities while sustaining the efforts to eradicate crude oil theft and all forms of illegality within Nigeria’s maritime domain.”