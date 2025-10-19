The National Planning Committee is set to unveil the maiden edition of the World Public Relations Forum at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja. According to a Sunday statement signed by Dr Muhammad Kudu Abubakar, the Chairman, Communication and Media Relations Work Team, preparations are set for th...

The National Planning Committee is set to unveil the maiden edition of the World Public Relations Forum at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Dr Muhammad Kudu Abubakar, the Chairman, Communication and Media Relations Work Team, preparations are set for the formal unveiling of Nigeria’s hosting of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) Abuja 2026.

The statement reads, “All is now set for the formal unveiling of Nigeria’s hosting of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) Abuja 2026.

“The National Planning Committee (NPC) of the WPRF Abuja 2026, under the Chairmanship of Dr Suleiman Haruna, mnipr, has concluded arrangements for the National Unveiling Ceremony, which will serve as the official kick-off of activities leading to the global event.

“The unveiling, designed as a hybrid event, will take place on Monday, 20th October 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The hybrid format reflects the Committee’s commitment to ensuring flexibility, wider participation, and engagement with both local and international audiences—physically and virtually.”

According to the statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, will deliver the keynote address, while four key Ministers are expected to speak at the event.

The guest speakers expected at the maiden event include:

• Hon. Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar, OON, Minister of Foreign Affairs

• Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy

• Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

• Hon. Festus Keyamo, CON, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

The National Planning Committee has urged the media to accord the unveiling ceremony wide coverage, describing it as a spectacular two-hour event that marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards WPRF Abuja 2026.

“The unveiling will also signal the commencement of Early Bird Registration with special discounts for delegates, while attracting significant media attention and opening doors for active sponsorship drives within Nigeria and internationally,” The Chairman said.

He expressed confidence that the National Unveiling will firmly place WPRF Abuja 2026 on the global map, generate wide excitement, and ensure that Nigerians and international audiences recognise that Abuja is the place to be in November 2026.

The statement concluded that, “the National Planning Committee (NPC), made up of key players in the public relations and communication sector, was set up by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) — the host institute for WPRF 2026 – to organise the global event.”