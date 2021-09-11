Breaking News

National Convention: Our committee has resolved all PDP crises – Gov Fintiri

Adamawa state governor,  Ahmadu Fintiri said the People’s Democratic Party Convention Committee he headed has amicably revolved most crises he met on ground within two days in office.

Speaking to journalists at the Yola international airport shorty after he returned from Abuja, he said that Nigerians are expecting much from the PDP to rescue them out of the wood.

He promised that his committee will conduct credible convention that will be accepted by the party faithfuls.

A chieftain of the PDP, Haladu Muhammed vouched for Gov Fintiri’s credibility to reconcile all aggrieved members across the country before the convention.

 

