National Convention: APC Govs set to meet President Buhari

Governors of the All Progressives Congress will on Sunday with President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday to decide on a date for the party’s National Convention.

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Simon Lalong made this known after a meeting with the President on Friday.

He said President Buhari assured that nothing would stop the APC from conducting the convention in February, hence the resolve by the governors to harmonise all interests and pending litigations.

The President had raised fears that a failure by the APC to hold a National Convention expeditiously would negatively impact on its chances of success in coming elections

But Governor Lalong assures that since the President remains resolved that conventions must be held immediately, Governors would do their parts to make this work.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the APC Governor Mai Mala Buni Yobe state, was also at the Presidential Villa.

He however carefully evaded speaking with Statehouse Correspondents on his way out.