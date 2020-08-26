The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management, and social development have announced the take-off of the National Commission for persons with disabilities.

In a press statement, the Minister says the take-off follows the approval of the appointment of the executive members of the Commission by President Buhari on Monday, 24th August

The statement reads ‘Today is a very happy and fulfilling day for me as one of the vulnerable groups that are close to my heart finally have a commission and executives in place to cater to their needs, protect their rights and provide an enabling environment for them to maximize their potentials, thrive and contribute values to the society and the nation as a whole

The assent by the President to the discrimination against persons with disability prohibition Act 2019 provides for the establishment of the Commission

Nigeria has over 30 million persons living with disability that the commission will serve