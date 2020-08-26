Jacob Blake who was shot many times in the back by Wisconsin police officers is now paralyzed from the waist down.

That’s according to his father who says his son had eight holes in his body.

The 29-year-old was shot several times as he went to a car and opened its door in the city of Kenosha on Sunday.

The shooting sparked two nights of protests in the city, with buildings and cars set ablaze.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers called up the National Guard to aid local police, with a curfew imposed on the city of about 100,000 people.