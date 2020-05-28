The National Assembly has received the revised 2020 budget of N10.52 trillion.

The budget was cut initially to N10.276 trillion following the outbreak of Covid 19 that resulted in the fall of global oil prices.

But after oil prices began to rise ,the federal executive council increased the budget to N10.52 trillion, an increase of N318 billion.

The National Assembly has also received a fresh loan request of $5.513billion from President Buhari that will help finance the revised 2020 Budget, fund priority Federal government projects and state government support.

Institutions President Buhari intends to seek the 5.5billion loan include, International Monetary Fund, $3.4billon; World Bank, $1.5 billion ; African development bank, $ 500 million and Islamic development Bank, $113 billion .