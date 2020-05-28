The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire has commended the Edo State Government in its fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

He was in Benin for the inauguration of a 300-bed capacity Remodelled Isolation and Treatment centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital and the third PCR Molecular Laboratory in the Edo Specialist Hospital.

The minister was led on a guided tour of the state specialist hospital by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his team.



At the isolation centre of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, the Minister inspected the remodelled facility established by the state government.

Dr Ehanire appealled to the state government to redouble efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Governor Godwin Obaseki reaffirms his commitment to fighting the scourge and solicits more support from the federal government.

Despite the increase in cases across the country, Godwin Obaseki is optimistic of flattening the curve in Edo State.