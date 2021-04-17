The leadership of the National Assembly on Friday said it may soon compel public and private schools in the country to incorporate legislative studies into academic curriculum in order to address the lack of interest in lawmaking processes in Nigeria.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Maikaswa who disclosed this at the finals of a quiz competition for senior secondary schools, organized by the National Institute of Legislative Studies (NILS) noted that introducing legislative studies in school curriculum will assist in promoting democracy in the country.