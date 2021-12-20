Nasarawa Government To Prosecute Perpetrators of attack on farmers

The Nasarawa State Government says it would apprehend and prosecute anyone caught fomenting crises in the state.

Scores of Farmers were allegedly killed in Obi and Lafia Local Governments of the state at the weekend by suspected herdsmen.

Governor Sule made the statement shortly after holding a meeting with leaders of the warring groups at Obi local government of the state.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Police has deployed its men to flash point areas in the local government to forestall further break down of law and order.

The Police has also launched investigation to unravel the true causes of the the attacks.