The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has sworn-in Ismaeel Suleiman-Danbaba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had conducted a by-election on the ninth of August, following the death of the former occupant, Suleiman Adamu who died on the 30th of April.

The new member scored a total of seven thousand, four Hundred and seventy-five votes to defeat his closest contender Bage Nuhu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored. Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Eight votes.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe, urged members of the assembly to accord the new member the needed cooperation to excel.