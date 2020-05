The member representing Nasarawa Central at the State House of Assembly, Suleiman Adamu-Ibrahim is dead.

He died on Thursday night after a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre Keffi.

Mohammed Okpoku who announced his death, said his remains will be laid to rest today in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe has condoled with the family of the deceased member, describing his death as a colossal loss to the entire state.